spotlight
Peggy Christine Edwards Tilley
Peggy Christine Edwards Tilley
HALLSVILLE — Peggy Christine Edwards Tilley passed with peace and grace on December 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was survived by her husband Thomas Tilley, Her sisters Kathy Roberts and husband Mark Roberts, half sister Mary Kincaid and her husband Donald Kincaid. Her daughter, Leah Dickens and husband Jim Dickens, son Todd Tilley and his wife Brianna Tilley, son James Tilley and his wife Teresa Tilley, daughter Jana Myers and her husband Nicholas Myers and son Wayne Tilley. Her 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Peggy was born in Rusk County, Texas to Imogene Lewis and Kenneth Edwards. She was raised in New London, Texas by her mother Imogene and S.T. Friar along with sister Kathy Roberts.
Peggy married Thomas December 22, 1962. Their 5 children were raised in Hallsville, Texas.
She will forever be remembered as Granny the loving wife, mother, grandmother and proud daughter of the Lord.
Celebration of Life will be held on December 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Located at The Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E Elm St. Hallsville, Texas 75650.
The family wishes to thank Texas Home Health, Heritage Hospice and friends and family for their continued prayers.
Please leave online condolences at www.easttexasfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.