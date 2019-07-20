Peggy Dolive

Peggy attended Longview High School and received a degree in early childhood education with honors from the University of North Texas. She taught school in Waxahachie ISD, substituted in Longview ISD, and taught at First Christian Church Prep School.
In 1984, Peggy married junior high sweetheart Brian Dolive also of Longview. They enjoyed 35 loving years together. Together they had two children, Emily and Daniel. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, the most important job of raising her two children.
Peggy enjoyed volunteering in the nursery, G.A.’s, and Acteens at First Baptist Church. She was known for her sweet spirit, sharp wit, and joyful laughter. She also had an eye for art and design, a love for children, and a special strength that carried her through struggles in her adult life.
Peggy is survived by husband Brian; daughter Emily Jean Dolive Kiec and husband Adam Kiec of Waco; Daniel Bruce Dolive and fiancee Catarina Muschaweck of Nashville, TN; mother Betty Payne of Jonesboro, LA; brother Ronald Womack and wife Lisa of Jonesboro LA; brother Michael Womack of Longview; and many special aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 A.M. at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview, with a visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Peggy’s name to First Baptist Church of Longview or the National Alliance on Mental Health of Greater Longview.
