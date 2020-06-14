Peggy Fielding Denman

Peggy was born on April 9, 1944 in McCaskill, Arkansas to Leslie and Bertha Fielding. She graduated from Longview High School and later married Don Denman on December 3, 1965. Peggy was self-employed as owner of The Sports Section until her retirement.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 54 years, Don Denman; her son Donnie Denman (Amy); her daughter Donya Denman (Thomas); her precious grandchildren, Branson, Mia, Caroline and Talon; one sister, Naomi “Toppie” Darden; two brothers, Jerry Fielding and Mike Fielding; and several beloved aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Bertha Fielding; and her sister, Patsy Parsons.
Peggy loved gardening, watching the birds, fishing, and cheering on her children and grandchildren in any activity in which they participated. She cared deeply for others, often finding and sharing the positive in every situation presented. She enjoyed cooking for her family, friends, Sunday school class, and neighbors. She devoted countless hours to caring for her “memories garden” where she spent her time on the deck or by the fish pond with a cup of coffee and her devotional books. One of her greatest pleasures in recent months was receiving and reading the beautiful cards sent to her by friends and family, and she created a special display for her visitors to enjoy them with her. While we miss our Mom and Gammie here on earth, we know she is rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus and those who have gone before us, her body healed and forever our Angel above.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you pay it forward by treating a family member or friend to dinner, or plant something in her memory.
