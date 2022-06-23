Peggy Heflin McCarty
LONGVIEW — Peggy Heflin McCarty, 90, of Longview, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Clayton Cemetery in Clayton, Texas. Visitation for Mrs. McCarty will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall.
Peggy was born in Marshall, Texas on May 11, 1932 to her parents, Hayden Henry Heflin and Ines Ash. She attended Marshall High School and graduated in 1950. On September 17, 1950, Peggy Heflin married the love of her life, Donald McCarty at Second Baptist Church of Marshall, Texas. During their 69 years of marriage, they had four children. Mrs. McCarty was a member of Bel Air Baptist Church of Marshall for many years and was currently a member of Mobberly Baptist Church of Longview. Peggy had many roles during her life including salesperson, office manager, and apartment manager, but perhaps the most rewarding and her greatest source of pride were those of homemaker and mother.
Peggy McCarty is survived by her children, Debra and spouse, J.R. Duke, Donald “Bubba” and spouse, Sarah McCarty, Denise and spouse, Kenny Wall; daughter-in-law, Marciann McCarty; grandchildren, Jonathan Duke and spouse, Elizabeth, Jason Duke and spouse, Mary, Kelsey McCarty Haworth and spouse, Marshall, Lauren McCarty, Maggie Wall Birdsong and spouse, Cameron, Mitchell McCarty and spouse, Katie, Hayden Wall; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy VanDyke. Also surviving Mrs. McCarty are numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and many cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Donald McCarty; son, Douglas McCarty; and sister, Jean Ratcliff.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of Arabella for their love and friendship, and to her caregivers Cora, Taffi, and Felicia for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Clayton, P.O. Box 58, Clayton, TX 75637; Clayton Cemetery, 2372 FM 1970, Carthage, TX 75633; or a charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Rico's Kitchen and Cantina in Longview considers future
- Business Beat: Wright On food truck rolls to Longview
- U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship headed back to Longview
- City could see economic impact from Great Texas Balloon Race move
- Father's Day: Working together at Longview hospital a 'blessing' for dad, daughter
- Coffee shops planning multiple locations in Longview
- Methvin returns to Spring Hill as head baseball coach
- Light up the night: Glow, other Great Texas Balloon Race events return
- Graves: Stranger things in my daughter’s bedroom
- Round 2 of The Zone photo shoots draws 28 teams, nearly 300 players
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.