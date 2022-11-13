Peggy Jane Porter Boyland
LONGVIEW — Peggy Jane Porter Boyland was surrounded by her children and many grandchildren as she passed peacefully from this earth November 3, 2022, after a brief illness during the week.
Peggy was born January 15, 1930, in Naples, TX to Reverend Curtis Lester Porter and Peggy Lucile Strickland Porter as the fifth of six girls. They moved to Longview in 1938, where Reverend Porter became the founding pastor for the Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church and served there for 25 years. After graduating from Longview High School in 1947, Peggy attended East Texas Baptist College in Marshall and was courted by the love of her life, Herbert Layton Boyland, Jr. They were married March 5, 1949, at Mobberly Avenue by her father and soon moved to Waco while Herb attended Baylor Law School. In 1951, they returned to Longview where Peggy worked as a secretary for the Vice President of Mid-Valley Pipeline, until she became a mom in 1954. They enjoyed over fifty years of marriage until Herb’s death in 2000. Together they raised four children – Rex, Laurie, Kurt and Sharon. Peggy was married to Roy Anderson in 2003, until his passing in 2015.
Peggy enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, playing bridge with several groups and plenty of dominoes and bingo. She had a great sense of style, spunky humor, infectious laugh, beautiful smile and always had a song in her heart and on her lips. She was a great hostess and an excellent cook – ask anyone!
Peggy and Herb were devoted to the Longview community, where she was very active in several community groups, to include Longview Civic Music, Longview Symphony League, Magnolia Garden Club, Lobo Booster Club, Literary Club and Lawyers’ Wives. She had an entrepreneurial zeal she shared with her good friend Nelda Milam where they opened a bed and breakfast in Jefferson, Texas, and owned rental properties in Longview. Peggy and Herbert loved the Lord and were active members of the Alpine Church of Christ. Her father preached “you get life, one breath at a time.” Her mother taught her the beauty of love and family and not to sweat the small stuff. Please raise a glass to Peggy’s long, beautiful life!
Peggy is predeceased by her husbands, her parents, her sisters Faye Moore, Evelyn Williams, Gene Alexander and Eileen Okerson Scruggs. Peggy is survived by her children and their families, Rex Boyland, Kurt and Michelle Boyland, Laurie and Dan McGovern, Sharon and Ric Young; nine grandchildren, Mark Boyland and Madison, Claire Boyland, Laura Boyland, Alex Young and Lauren, Caitlin Young, Allison Young, Trek Boyland, Katherine Boyland, Kelly Boyland, and four great-grandchildren, Anneliese Boyland, Layton Boyland, Porter Boyland and Rowan Young and her younger sister Lou Boorman of Fort Myers, Florida (formerly of Tyler) and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have visitation on November 18th at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5-7pm. A private family graveside service will follow where her grandchildren will serve as honorary pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice with special regard to the care of the elderly. The Boyland family sends a special thank you to all the caregivers at Grand Brook in Grapevine and Anchor of Hope Hospice.
