Peggy Jean Ferguson
GILMER — Funeral services for Peggy Jean Ferguson, 80, of Gilmer, Tx are scheduled for 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. She was born August 25, 1939 in Gilmer, Texas, to Curtis D. and Gertha Mae Hamberlin Green and walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of her Savior, March 18, 2020.
Peggy married Ross Edward Ferguson on January 18, 1958 and was a homemaker. She dedicated her life to spread the Gospel with her music ministry. She was very creative and had her hands in many projects such as sewing, creating cookbooks, making candles, but most importantly bringing others to the Lord. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Ross Edward Ferguson; son, Steven Ross Ferguson; daughter, Glynna Jeniece Ferguson Lindsey (Jay); 3 grandchildren, Jacklyn Byers (Tim), Lindsey Edge (Merritt), Morgan Nelson (Jace); great grandchildren, Carsten Byers, Rays Byers, Aubree Edge and Luke Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Josh Holland Irwin; and great grandchild, Emory Faith.
Pallbearers will be Jay Lindsey, Jace Nelson, Merritt Edge and Tim Byers.
Please visit Peggy’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
