Peggy Jo Solis
LONGVIEW — Peggy Jo Solis, 70, of Ore City, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born on September 27, 1950, in Midland, Texas to the late Leonard and Patsy Barrett Passmore.
Peggy was a beloved member of the Ore City Community. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Her focus was on family, love and compassion.
In addition to her Parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Ross Passmore and sister Mary Kathleen Passmore.
Peggy is survived by her husband Felipe Solis; five children, Ryan Nash and wife Sharon of Little Rock, Arkansas, Laura Gage of Little Rock, Arkansas, Samuel Solis and wife Dawna of Augusta, Georgia, Katy Solis and wife Cori of Longview, Step Daughter Sophia Reyes of Longview; and a niece Christina Solis who she loved as her own. Additionally she is survived by her sisters ZeZe Soper and husband Mike of Lake of the Pines and Laura Davis and husband Jim of Kerrville, Texas. She also left behind numerous Grandchildren that she adored and loved. A private Memorial will be scheduled at a later date at the Newsom Cemetery in Mason County, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Donations be made to the Newsom Family Cemetery Fund c/o Caroline L. Ingram, 2109 Stanton Street, Brady, TX 76825.
