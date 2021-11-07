Peggy Joe Austell
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Peggy Joe Barrett Austell - loving wife, mother, and Granny - won her long, hard battle with vascular dementia on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and is at long last reunited with her loving husband Rex who preceded her in death just before their 56th anniversary in 2009.
Peggy was born in Monticello, Kentucky in 1935, to Clyde and Ruth Barrett. Upon moving to Texas, she attended and graduated from Pine Tree High School where she met Rex, who would be the love of her life. Peggy was a hard-working housewife and devoted mother who never seemed to have an idle moment. She sewed, played piano by ear, and loved music of all kinds - especially bluegrass and anything her son played on the guitar. She also loved singing the old hymns at Oakland Heights where she attended church with her daughter.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debbie Reyna and her son Mike Austell and his wife Jamie. She leaves behind her loving grandchildren Matt and KaCee Stewart, Jennifer and Jacob Orshalick, and Emily and Josh Smith. And left to remember their sweet Granny are her great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Talia, Kaleb, Wyatt, Michael, Lilly, and Trace.
A funeral service will be held for Peggy at the Lakeview Funeral Home Mausoleum at 10:00am Monday, November 8th, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.
