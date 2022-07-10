Peggy Juanita Blalock
HARLETON — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Peggy Juanita “Nete” Blalock, 86, of Harleton , will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Mrs. Blalock was born on Monday, October 7th, 1935 in the Smyrna Community of Harrison County, Texas and died on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
