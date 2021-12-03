Peggy Louise Tolbert
WHITE OAK, TEXAS — Peggy Louise Tolbert, age 85, of White Oak, Texas passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born January 26, 1936 in Freer, Texas to parents Allen Ethridge and Fannie (Long) Ethridge. She attended Kilgore High School where she played the saxophone in the band, and she received her Associate’s Degree from Kilgore College.
Peggy worked at the Gregg County Courthouse in the County Clerk’s office in her younger years before her and her husband, Cloys, moved the family to the Plano area for his work. While in the DFW area, she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield. After returning to East Texas and settling back into the town of White Oak, she worked for White Oak ISD, first as a teacher in the elementary reading lab and then as a special education aide. She loved children, especially the little ones. She stayed there until her retirement.
In her younger years, Peggy was quite the bowler. She was most proud of winning the WBC city singles champion in Longview. She enjoyed gardening and had quite the green thumb. She enjoyed collecting pretty things, her favorite being nutcrackers. Her favorite hobby was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending as many of their activities as possible.
Mrs. Tolbert was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cloys Tolbert; son, Kenny Chapman; daughter, Sharon Malmgren; brother, Allen Ethridge, Jr.; and grandson, Shawn Braley.
She is survived by her son, Randy Chapman and wife Debbie of Clarksville City; daughter, Jenny Ross and husband Ronny of Longview; son-in-law, Mitch Malmgren of White Oak; sister, Mary Lewis of Gladewater; brother, Cecil Ethridge of Andrews; grandsons, Dennis Balogh, Jr. of Texarkana, Dylan Stone of White Oak, Tanner Davis of Longview, Eric Ross of Whitehouse, and Christopher Ross of Longview; great-grandchildren, Lyndsay Braley of Mesquite, Presley Braley of Atlanta, Parker Braley of Atlanta, Preston Braley of Atlanta, Alissa Balogh of Texarkana, Dawson Balogh of Texarkana, and Lucas Ralston of White Oak; and great-great grandchildren, Shawn Rodriguez and Aria Rodriguez, both of Mesquite.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 W. Harrison Road, Longview, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Stone, Tanner Davis, Eric Ross, Dennis Balogh, Mitch Malmgren, and Taylor Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
