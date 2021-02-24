Peggy Lynn Bonds London
LONGVIEW — Peggy Lynn Bonds London, 82, passed away Saturday, February 20,2021. Peggy was born in Waurika, Oklahoma. She graduated Sabine High School where she was voted most beautiful and the favorite in the class of 1955. She continued her education at Kilgore College and received her bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education at Stephen F. Austin University.
It was at SFA that she met the love of her life and married Richard Bonds in the summer of 1960. As quickly as they could, they built a home in the country and a life in Gilmer where they raised 3 boys. Attending church at First United Methodist and working as a professional educator while raising a family was the work of her life.
As an educator, Peggy spent the majority of her career at Gilmer ISD as a teacher, counselor, and diagnostician. She loved children and she loved teachers. She was a champion for the rights of teachers at both the local and state level. She was a lifelong democrat and would proudly tell you she helped get Mark White elected as governor.
She was an avid reader and she loved to writ e. These two hobbies came together in her beloved Delta Kappa Gamma as book reviews delivered with humor and wit. She absolutely loved these performances.
Peggy moved to Longview after the death of her beloved Richard and in due time married Jack London. Blessed once again to find great love and companionship she embarked upon a more adventurous stage of life. During the course of their twenty years together, they traveled in their RV to the most beautiful landscapes in America. Their favorite people to be with were each other. Even so, reading and listening to audio books remained her favorite pastime.
Peggy was affectionately referred to as Mims by all of her loved ones. Mims loved her people well and that love was returned one hundredfold in the last year of her life. She was able to live at home and was well and tenderly cared for by Jack who felt home was where she deserved to be. Mims passed into eternity with dignity and class befitting the life she led and the regard in which she will always be held.
Jack’s brother-in-law Ken Moore may have said it best when he told Jack , “Peggy sure is a classy lady”. She was and she will always be.
Preceded in death by her father, Edward Harrison, stepfather, Fred McCanne, and mother, Morene Shillin gs Sant, sisters Janice Gallegos, Donna Robinson, brother Jimmy McCanne.
She is survived by husband, Jack London, brother, Paul Harrison; 3 sons and daughters in law Scott and Jeannie Bonds, Keith and Karen Bonds and Britt and April Bonds; 6 grandchildren, Allison (Angel) Dominguez, Reece Bonds, Lucas Bonds, Lacey Bonds,and Stephanie (Andrew) Atchison; 3 great grandchildren, Adalyn Do minguez, Andyn Atchison and Raelyn Atchison.
Those that desire may make Memorials to Greggton United Methodist Church of Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Weather updates: I-20 traffic backing up near Waskom after crash
- Business owners help Longview assisted living facility during storm
- Look for your combined weekend edition of the News-Journal
- Mayor: Planning, staff helped Longview maintain water supply throughout winter storm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.