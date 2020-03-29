Peggy Martin Proetz
LONGVIEW — Peggy Martin Proetz was born July 5, 1930 in Texarkana, Texas the only child of Henry Neal and Lillian Austin Martin.
She married Charles Henry Proetz, Jr., a union that produced two sons, Charles H. Proetz III of Little Rock, Ark. And Russell G. Proetz of Longview, TX.
Extended family members are a daughter-in-law Karen Proetz of Little Rock, Ark. Also, Brandi Marina Proetz and Bailey Marina Proetz of Little Rock, Ark. Nikki Lopez of San Antonio, TX. , nieces are Mrs. Glenn Moses (Susan) and Mrs. Bill Boyce (Rebecca) of Texarkana.
She was educated in Texarkana, Texas public schools and Mary-Hardin Baylor University of Belton, Texas.
A native East Texan, she was the recipient of numerous awards both political and civic. Serving her community and Trinity Episcopal Church. Also, she was a past member of the Eastern Star.
Due to the ongoing health situation, Christian services will be conducted by the Reverend Dr. William Carroll and ending in All Saints Garden of Trinity Church at a later date.
