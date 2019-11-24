Peggy Pyle

Peggy Jeakeeta Pyle was born July 18, 1943 in Dennison, Texas to Joseph Newel Tate and Mary Lucille Gossett Tate. She was a homemaker most of her life, but she was much more than that. Peggy was a nurturer and caretaker to so many people. When the children were little, she decided she was going to be the one to give all the babies their first haircuts. Some got good ones, some, not so good. She was the sound of reason and a best friend to everyone in her family. She was a master debater and taught them how to stand up for themselves. Peggy also taught all her family how to cook as she was an excellent cook. She also had a colorful, comical and witty side and could tell you a few dirty jokes! Anyone that knew Peggy would tell you she was just fun to be around and family was the most important thing in life to her. She will be missed beyond measure by those who loved her most.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert Pyle; brother, Paul Tate; sisters, Josie Jones and Janie Tate; and her best friend, Nita Dorsey.
She is survived by her sons, Barry Pyle of Frisco, Jerry Pyle (Tanya) of Kilgore, Darren Pyle of Kilgore, Gaylon Pyle (Jenifer) of Kilgore, and Joshua Pyle (Shawna) of Kilgore; her daughter, Malinda Pyle of Longview; special granddaughters, Gabrielle Mills (Ross) of Liberty City and Savana Barrett (Chris) of Longview; special niece, Judy Davis of Utah; brother David Tate (Carol) of Kilgore; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; special caregiver, Mimi Grant; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members who loved her dearly.
