LONGVIEW — Penny Palmer Johnson, 56, of Longview, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Longview. She was born on November 6, 1962 in Arlington, TX to Bennie Tuft and Paula Palmer. She worked as a bookkeeper for oil companies. Penny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Penny was preceded in death by her mother; Paula Palmer, adoptive parents; Mr. & Mrs. Francis Wayne Palmer, and grandparents; Gilbert and UsaLee Tufts.
Penny is survived by a son; Josh Johnson of Haltom City, father; Benny Tufts of Hillsboro, sister; Lee Ann Palmer of Kilgore, brother; Charles Wayne Palmer of Kilgore, grandchildren; Austin Adams of Weatherford, Jordan Johnson of Tucson, AZ, and Landry and Luke Johnson of South Carolina, niece and nephew; Shea Bates Buentello of Tyler and Shawn Bates of Kilgore, and close friends; Scott, Shannon, and Jacob Day of Midland, Stacy Waits of New Diana, and Brady Stilwell of Tatum.
The family is planning memorial services for a later date.
