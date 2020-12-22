Perry M Mannis

He graduated from Clarendon High School in 1973, and was member of the state runner up Lions football. Perry attended from Southeast Missouri College and worked at Etex Telephone Coop for 32 years until his retirement. Perry was an avid golfer, loved the Razorbacks, Gilmer Buckeyes and enjoyed working crossword puzzles every day. He served on the Board of Directors at Gilmer Country Club and club champion in 2015. Perry was a yardman extraordinaire and a perfectionist in everything he did. Perry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Perry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Pitman Mannis of Gilmer; mother, Helen Herald of Conway, AR.; stepmother, Carolyn Mannis Gammill of Hot Springs, AR.; daughters, Katie Cathey and husband Blake, Eryn Carroll and husband Chase; grandchildren, best pal for 11 years, Koen Mannis, Brecken Carroll and Briggs Carroll; brothers and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Monica Mannis of Hot Springs, Josh Mannis of Little Rock, AR.; sister Jessica Mannis of Hot Springs; in-laws, Kay and Quay Pitman; Terry and Dede Pitman, Donna and Paul Johnson, Lisa and Jeffery Rogers, Sharon Michaud; nieces and nephews, Jagger and Graham Mannis, Gabe Skinner, Sara Throckmorton, Lyndsie Rogers, Lance Pitman, Emily Rogers, Macy Michaud, and Cammy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Mannis; step father, Paul Herald; sister, Pam Skinner and niece, Haley Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Joe Lynn Tillery, Danny Johnson, Jimmy McCelland, David Powers, Mike Osborne, and Kyle Fritsche. Honorary pallbearers are Kollin Hurt, Jeff Traylor, Johnny Mathis and Ron Woods.
A rosary will be recited 6:00 PM ,Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer; 305 W. Harrison St, Gilmer, TX 75644 with visitation to follow.
The family would like to thank Doctors Lewis King, David Jayakar, Matai Socoteanu and Kim Chadwick, RN, and all of the wonderful staff at Texas Oncology for always being so kind.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2415 FM 852, Gilmer, Texas 75644
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.