Peter Gunter Henderson
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Peter Gunter Henderson, III, 86, of Jefferson, Texas will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11AM in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Markle and Rev. Carl Teel officiating and Carey B. Heaster, Jr. providing the Eulogy. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday January 25, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
Peter was born July 15, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Peter G. Henderson, Jr. and Dorothy Hale Henderson and passed away in Longview, Texas on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church and has served as Drill captain, Assistant Fire Chief, and Fire Chief for 52 years at Jefferson Vol. Fire Department. He was the owner and operator of Henderson’s Auto Supply. Peter enjoyed occasionally playing golf and eating out with friends on Friday nights. He especially looked forward to hosting the daily meetings of the “Henderson’s Coffee Club”.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beth Carter and his two sisters, Linda Henderson Slack and Carolyn Henderson Jowell.
Left to cherish his memory are his Wife, Janis Henderson, Children, Mary Ann Mauldin and husband Tracy, Janet Boyce and husband Johnny, and Kenneth Henderson and Gwen Orr; Grandchildren; Cheryl Mauldin Brown, Preston Mauldin, Jarrod Cooner, Lauren Cooner, along with 8 Great Grandchildren, 4 Nieces, and 2 Nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Kenneth Henderson, Carey B. Heaster,Jr., Raymond Keasler, Frankie Stone, Donny Sterrett, Preston Mauldin, Jarrod Cooner, and Mike Slack.
In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, 102 N Polk ST, Jefferson, Texas, 75657. In Memory of Peter Gunter Henderson, III.
