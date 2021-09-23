Peter Jay Myers
LONGVIEW — On February 2, 1961, Peter Jay Myers was placed into the arms of his loving mother and sweet father, after a long- awaited arrival – and great anticipation from 5 older siblings. He was their little “ground hog” and whether he saw his shadow that day or not, it didn’t really matter. His warm personality made any cold weather disappear.
Born in Longview, Texas, Jay attended Longview High School and was a proud LOBO. He played various sports, but excelled in football and softball.
As he grew into adulthood, Jay, I am sure, was always a Proud Texan. Being a Texan, is a part of your heart and soul, he would say, and Jay let EVERYBODY know it, no matter where he went. The Dallas Cowboys were HIS team, the Mason Dixon line was serious business, and he made sure that everyone new that Texas girls didn’t sweat under that hot summer sun, they glisten. With every word and sentence, he proved that it was good to be “loud and proud” of your roots. He lived in various states, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Oklahoma, but never forgot about Texas.
Jay served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Colorado for 19 months. He always said it was a challenging experience, but one of the most memorable times in his life. He made lasting friends and memories. It is here, where he met Cheri Sprickerhoff. They married soon after he returned home, and started a family, welcoming Brianne into the fold, followed by Bradley, 5 years later.
After working for the Longview Police Department for 10 years, Jay switched gears and decided to further his education and attended Brigham Young University. He packed his family up and moved, first of all to Rexburg, Idaho where he completed his Associates Degree, and then moved to Provo, Utah and completed his Bachelors Degree in Political Science.
Years later, he met and married Deanna Gardner while living in Oklahoma, and they had two little boys together, Chance and Jayden.
Jay had an infectious smile, a charismatic personality, and had this uncanny ability to talk to anyone. He had a passion for all animals, especially dogs, and will be met and licked a warm welcome in the next world by Trina and Shannon, his beloved Dobermans.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna, and his four children, Crystal Brianne Hurst (Lowell) of Spanish Fork, Utah; Bradley Jay Myers (Melody) of Wasilla, Alaska; Chance Myers of Longview, Texas, and Jayden Myers, of Longview, Texas and grandchildren – Mahayla, Brea, Coy and Ben and siblings - Charlsie Myers Futrelle (Ken) Sedro Wooley, Washington; Becky Myers Murray (Mark) of Longview, Texas; Matt Myers (Colleen) of Carthage, Texas and Larry Myers of La Conner, Washington.
He was preceeded in death by his Father, Charlie George Myers, Jr., Mother, Mildred Juanita (Peggy) Myers, Sister, Terri Lee Myers Thrasher; and brother, Gregory Scott Myers.
A memorial service for Jay will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview, TX. All are invited.
We would like to thank the many doctors and staff at Good Shepherd Hospital, and Longview Regional Hospital for their meticulous and constant care, as well as the many friends who, over the years, kept this little family in their prayers. May the Lord keep them all in the palm of his hand.
