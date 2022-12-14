Peter “Pete” Baze Vasil
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Peter Baze “Pete” Vasil, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 16th, 2022 in The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation prior to the service from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday. Pete was born on December 26, 1925 in Saranac Lake, New York and died on December 9, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available at www.cammackfamily.com
