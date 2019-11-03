spotlight
Philip A. Jones
Philip A. Jones
JEFFERSON — Philip Allen (P.A.) Jones was born on March 19th, 1945 and passed away the morning of October 27th, 2019 after 74 years. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, MSgt. Phillip and Lennie Jones, and his brothers, Robert and Tom Jones. Philip’s memory will be left to cherish with his two brothers, Joe and John (Eddie) Jones; sister, Gail Veazey; children, Mike Jones, Morty and Pheobe Simmons; grandson, David; great grandson, Tykota. Special thoughts to Uncle Danny Manuel, Aunt Audrey Manuel, Uncle Bill, and Jan Ridgeway.
P.A. never met a stranger, had repetitive jokes for every occasion, and was never shy to pull out his guitar. Papaw could always be found sitting in the middle of Black Lake with a fishing pole in one hand, a Dr. Pepper in the other, and a three-quarter smoked cigarette in his mouth waiting patiently for the next crappie to bite.
Per Philip’s request, no services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Geaux Cowboys!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.