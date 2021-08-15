Philip Pat Sisk
MOUNT PLEASANT Philip Pat Sisk went to be with our heavenly father on August 10, 2021. He was born May 26, 1937 to Cora Cooper and John Orman Sisk.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and wives; Lyman and Violet Sisk, Joe and Lucille Sisk, JO and Eleanor Sisk, and Jim Sisk, sister-in-law Shirley Baker Gentry and grandson, Jacob Benjamin Sisk. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne McCranie Baker; brother in law Tommy Christy Gentry III, his children Craig Allen Sisk, Jeffery Keith Sisk and Shirley Baker and Ted Peterson; his grandchildren Jessica Lauren and Derek Langston, Christie Beckanne Sisk, Jeannie Frances Sisk, Joseph Pat Sisk, Bailey Suzanne Sisk, Brady Keith Sisk, Adam Ross Peterson, Ashley Rae and Michael Lancaster, Ally Renea Peterson, Baker Pat Peterson, and Matthew Cole Peterson and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Pat grew up in Emory, Texas but moved to Longview Texas in high school and lived with his brother and sister-in-law; JO and Eleanor Sisk through graduation. While at Longview High School Pat excelled in athletics and earned a baseball scholarship to Baylor University. Pat's Baylor experience started with him working in the athletics cafeteria where he met many members of the football team and eventually he became a member of the football team too. Pat was a member of the Baylor University Sugar Bowl Champions of 1957. While attending Baylor, Pat signed with the Kansas City A's to pursue his lifelong love of baseball.
Pat met the love of his life in Longview during high school. Pat and Suzanne were high school sweethearts and were married September 10, 1960. After baseball, Pat & Suzanne moved back to Longview where he was an insurance salesman but finally found his calling selling cars. Pat followed his brother JO to Mount Pleasant in 1972 where he and Suzanne opened Pat Sisk Buick together which eventually became Sisk Motors, Inc. Pat wasn't your typical salesman, he was a people person and enjoyed getting to know his customers while earning their business. As years passed, Pat brought his sons into the dealership and truly enjoyed running his family business with them.
Pat's love of sports was shared with Suzanne. She was there during his semi-pro baseball days and for many years they attended the College World Series together. His love of sports was also passed down to his children and his grandchildren. He absolutely loved watching his kids and his grandkids perform. If he was able, he was at every game or dance they had watching and cheering them on, with just a tad bit of coaching too.
Pat was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Mount Pleasant Country Club where he had served on the board of directors. Pat was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Booster Club and a big supporter of MPISD athletics. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and an elder and he also served as a member of many civic organizations.
Once you were Pat's friend you were a lifetime friend. Beginning in high school to college with the Baylor PAW-BEARS then later with his traveling group and his golfing buddies; he made friends for life. This same connection was shared between Coach Sisk and all his players throughout his many years of coaching youth baseball. Pat enjoyed coaching every player he had and kept up with many of them as they grew older. Pat always had a good coaching story to share, no matter the situation.
Later in life, Pat's love for Suzanne was evident during her illness with Alzheimer disease. After years of Suzanne taking care of Pat he took the reins and took care of his Suzy. Pat visited her 3 times a day every day and even during COVID could be seen standing outside her window, checking to make sure she was ok. The love and attention Pat gave Suzanne was proof of how big his heart was and the caliber of a man he truly was. That love was extended to those at The Lodge that helped to care for Suzanne every day. She was his life; his purpose. You won't find a stronger love than the one he had for Suzanne and his family.
A memorial service will be held for Pat on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association and to Cypress Basin Hospice.
An online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
