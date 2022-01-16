Phillip E. McCarty
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Phillip E. McCarty, 88, of Longview formerly of Kilgore will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Longview with Reverend Jay Jackson and Reverend Scott Nethery officiating. The family will receive friends at the church before services from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in Marshall. Mr. McCarty passed away in Longview on Thursday, January 13, 2022
Phillip was born on August 10, 1933, in Harrison, County Texas. He was the youngest of seven children of Herbert and Erbye McCarty. Phillip attended Marshall schools and graduated from Marshall High School. After high school he worked at McClellan’s 5 & 10, where he met his future wife, Patsy Forsythe. Phillip went to work for Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) in 1954 on the line crew. He held positions in the Sales Department and as an Area Manager in Center and Kilgore, before retiring in 1993 he was an Administrative Assistant to the Division Manager for the East Texas Division.
He spent many years on the course at Laird Country Club now Meadowbrook with his golfing friends. Phillip was an avid fan of the Dallas Mavericks and wouldn’t miss a game whenever they were on TV. He had served his country serving in the Texas National Guard. Phillip was an active member of First Baptist Church, Kilgore for 39 years and was currently a member of First United Methodist Church in Longview.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 4 nephews, 1 niece, his in-laws, and wife of 53 years, Patsy and special friend, Frances Liston Booth.
He is survived by his daughter Patty Lynne Bernhardt and husband Frankie, grandson, John Bernhardt and wife Joy; 3 grandchildren; sister, Mildred Hooper; his beloved Mabelle Henderson; nephews, Royce, Bob, Bill, David, Donald McCarty, Jon Forsythe and their wives; nieces, Jamie, Debra, Linda, Denise and their husbands; numerous great-nephews, great-nieces.
Memorials may be made to the East Texas Treatment Center in Kilgore or a charity of your choice.
