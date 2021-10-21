Phillip “Phil” Ross Stevens
BIG SANDY — Phillip Ross Stevens was born on July 29, 1947 in Gregg Co, Texas. He entered eternal rest on Oct. 16, 2021. He was the first of three children from the union of the late Roscoe L. Stevens and Malene Watkins Stevens. He attended Union Grove ISD for 12 years, graduating in 1965. Phil was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era. He retired as a welder from Capacity Industries.
Phil is survived by his wife, Joann; mother-in-law, Ruth Tullar; sisters Jacque Stevens and Patti Rogers (James); nephews Jon and Jake Rogers and niece Allison Byers; brother-in-laws Kenneth (Lorye) and Leslie (Tina); sister-in-laws, Linda Curtis (Mickey) and Tina Goings; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Vernon and Locker Watkins; paternal grandparents Elza and Mary Stevens and his father-in-law Robert Dean “R.D.” Tullar.
A celebration of life will be held for Phil on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the home of James and Patti Rogers, 1775 North Point Pleasant Rd, Gladewater, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.