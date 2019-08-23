spotlight
DIANA — Funeral services for Phillip Williams Jr., age 80 of Diana, TX, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, TX with Bro. Bruce Rudd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedars Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mineola, TX. Phillip passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home in Diana. He was born April 30, 1939 in Smith County, TX to late Phillip and Veda Mae (McKinney) Williams. Phillip has lived in Diana for the past 29 years and was previously of Longview, TX. He was a retired fitter/welder, most recently employed with Winston/Royal Guard in White Oak, TX. Phillip enjoyed fishing, yardwork, and spending time with his beloved family. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Robert Gene Williams, Jackie Ray Williams, and Kenneth Wayne Williams; and his son, Terry Wayne Williams. Phillip is survived by his wife, Paula Williams of Diana; son, Darvin Williams and wife, Vickie of Longview; daughter, Phyllis Williams Scates of Diana; sister, Jeanette Williams Phillips of Longview; brothers, Jimmy Gale Williams of Lindale and James Edward Williams and wife, Terri of Palestine; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
