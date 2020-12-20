Phyllis J. Flaker
LONGVIEW — Phyllis J. Flaker, age 76, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at her residence on Yellow Throat Rd. in East Mountain, TX. Phyllis was born November 30, 1944 to the late Trixie and Byron Puckett in Salyersville, KY. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Steve Flaker, whom she married on June 22, 1981 in Portsmouth, OH. Three brothers, Jesse Puckett, Richard Puckett and John Puckett. Phyllis is survived by three sons, Jim (Dolly) Cole of McDermott, OH, Randy (Terresa) Cole and Roger (Teresa) Cole, both of Longview, TX. Four grandchildren, Mike Cole, Amanda (Cole) Cantrell, Leasha (Dillon) Howe, and Amber Cole. Six great grandchildren, Taylor, Emily, Drew, Blain Cantrell, Jacob and Caroline Cole. One brother, Jim Puckett of W. Portsmouth, OH. Eileen Phillips of Sciotoville, OH. and Judy Gee of Portsmouth, OH. and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, playing card games, going to flea markets and yard sales, camping and she had a very active social life. Phyllis worked as a Manager of Housekeeping at the Continental Hotel and and Bar Manager for many years. A visitation and a time to celebrate Phyllis’s life will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday, December 21 between 6 and 8 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you make donations to Life Care Health Services Home Health Hospice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- ET Football: Lobos torch No. 3 Lancaster, 56-20
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- TITLE TOWN: Carthage blasts Gilmer, 70-14, for 8th state title
- Uncle Joe's reopens under new name in Hallsville
- A shot of hope: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Longview
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
- ET Football: Gilmer, Carthage were on collision course early
- Longview woman facing arson charge in outside fire that spread toward church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.