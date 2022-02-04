Phyllis Jean Morris-Kennie
WHITE OAK — Phyllis Jean Morris-Kennie passed from this life on January 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born on August 9, 1949, in Gladewater to parents Grady and Mildred Morris. Phyllis was strong in spirit and the rock to her family; having a great amount of love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and in the recent year great-grandson. She married the love of her life, Jerry, in 1972. In their almost 50 years together, she worked hard at being a homemaker, wife and mother to her family, but by far her greatest joy was being a Mamaw to her grandchildren. There was nothing she loved more than when her kids and grandkids came to visit. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; Grady and Mildred Morris; older sister, Pam Crittenden; and brother, Paul Morris. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 50 years, Jerry Kennie; children Tina McMurray and husband, Jeromy of Kilgore; Leslie Barton and husband, Craig of Longview; her grandchildren, Kyle, Kristen, Zander, Alex, Cloe, Megan, Molly and Seth; a great grandson, Kaysen; and sister, Pat Cowan and husband, Perry of Pritchett. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held at Barbwire Halo Cowboy Church, 6607 Texas-154, Gilmer, Texas 75644, on Saturday, February 5, from 11:00 to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 500 Dallas, TX 75251 or you can donate online at: https://www.texasoncologyfoundation.org/giving/donate-online
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.