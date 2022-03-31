Phyllis O’Guin
ORE CITY — Phyllis Schoonover O’Guin was born September 17, 1944 in Harlan, Iowa to Rex and Christel Schoonover. Though born in Iowa, Ms. O’Guin spent 30 years in the Rio Grande Valley, then moved to Ore City which she called home for the last 40 years. She was a long-time employee of Old Dad’s restaurant and was loved by everyone she met. Ms. O’Guin enjoyed hobbies such as genealogy, had a fondness for cooking shows, British Television, and movies and was known as “Super Mom” to her children. Family was one of her greatest joys in life. Her family will miss her dearly.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husbands, Douglas Howard Phillips, Jr. and Patrick Dale O’Guin; son, Richard Earl Phillips; parents; and brothers, Jackie Schoonover and Harold “Skip” Schoonover.
Phyllis is survived by her sisters Sharon Hurricks and Teri Molitor; and brother Robert Cottrell; her children, Douglas “Butch” Phillips and wife Nikki of Longview, Sharee Smith and husband Nicholas of Bossier City, Samuel Phillips and wife Jenny of Ore City, Edward Phillips and fiancé Donna of Longview. She had 13 grandchildren, Katherine, Douglas, Alexandra, Hailey, Lindsey, Jack, Tyler, Travis, Tracey, Sarah, Andrew, Joseph and Jessica; one great-grandchild, Liam; and a host of extended family and friends.
Ms. O’Guin went to be with her Lord on March 27, 2022. Services for Ms. O’Guin will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Yates Memorial Garden, Scottsville, Texas under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
