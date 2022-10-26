Pravenna Caesar
LAKE TAWOKONI — A memorial service for Praveena Baktasagar “PB” Caesar, age 87 years old of East Tawakoni will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, with Rod Payne officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wichita Falls. PB was called home to his Lord and Savior on October 19, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs.
PB was born as the eldest son on November 17, 1934, to John Samuel and Grace Kamala née Leckler at the Mary Lott Lyles Hospital in Madanapalle, India. He and his siblings were raised to be God-fearing by their parents, following in the footsteps of three generations of Christians in India. After completing high school, he obtained a diploma in manufacturing from a technical institute in India. He met his beloved wife Beulah in Bamgalore, India, and they married on May 20, 1964.
Throughout the following years, he worked as a machinist in India, Germany and the US. His work ethic was admonished by many and he would be promoted to leadership positions throughout his career. PB loved the challenge of his profession and was committed to excellence and quality.
During his youth, he developed a passion for soccer and played for club and city and state select teams in India. He was affectionately named “leftie” as he was a left-footed left winger on the soccer field. He continued promoting his love for soccer in Texas and coached his sons’ soccer team in Wichita Falls at a time when soccer was new to the US and challenging to promote. As a young man growing up in India in the 1950’s, he would watch American movies frequently, and Elvis in particular. His goals and dreams to move to America began to form at that time and led him to Germany where he worked as a guest worker in Langen, Germany, near Frankfurt in 1971. It was there that PB met a pastor of an American church at the Rhein-Main U.S. Air Force Base and a friendship grew. He established his church home in Germany and attended regularly as was his upbringing. He would have lunch with the pastor’s family on most Sundays. When a delegation from a sister church in Wichita Falls, TX , came to Langen for a revival, PB was introduced to his future employer Mr. Dub Ryles, owner of Ryle Manufacturing Company in Wichita Falls. Mr.Ryles offered to sponsor PB for a work visa through his company. PB worked diligently in Germany, saving money for his move to the US; and after arriving in Wichita Falls, he worked and saved money for one and a half years to bring his wife and children in 1973. PB adopted America as his home and his country. He loved Texas and passed on his faith to his children, raising them to love and fear God, as he was raised in India. Watching sports, especially American football, tennis and boxing was a favorite pastime. His biggest joy in life, however, was his children and grandchildren. PB and Beulah lived in Longview helping care for their grandchildren from 2012-2019, driving his grandson to Longview High School everyday. The last two years of his life, PB lived next door to his second son Moses in the lake community of Lake Tawakoni. He watched the sunset over the lake with Moses one last time on October 19 and passed later that night with family by his side. His life was a testimony of God’s grace and a man’s grit.
PB is survived by his wife and companion of 60 years, Beulah Jerrie; sons, Joshua Caesar,PhD and wife, Karen of McKinney, TX; Moses Caesar, D Min of East Tawakoni, TX; daughter, Rajani Ruth Caesar, MD and husband, Johannes “Hans” de Jong of Longview, TX; grandchildren, Alexander John Caesar and Malini Grace Caesar, Praveena Jilles “PJ” de Jong, Rachel Magdalena de Jong; sisters, Mary Phillips and Hannah Neethi Wood and husband Noel Wood of India; brother, S.P.D. Churchill and wife Kala of India.
Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com
