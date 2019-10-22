Prentiss “Buddy: Fletcher

Buddy was born January 8, 1930 in Coushatta, LA to parents Henry Olin Fletcher and Una Murphy Fletcher, who preceded him in death.
He joined the Navy at the age of 18 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in April 1955. When he returned home he went to work in the oil fields of East Texas and eventually moved to pipeline construction with Sunoco here in Longview, Beaumont, and Nederland Texas as well as Ada, Oklahoma. As a Pipeline Superintendent he was responsible for the construction of hundreds of miles of pipelines within the United States. He retired in 1992 to be the primary caretaker for his wife, Mary Kathryn Fletcher.
Buddy was preceded in death by Mary Kathryn Fletcher, the mother of his children, as well as his parents, and his younger brother, Henry Melvin “Buck” Fletcher.
Those left to cherish memories of him are his wife, Camille Richardson Fletcher; daughters Cynthia (Jerry) Kerr and Deborah (John) Worman; and his son, Randy Fletcher. His stepchildren Shelley (Bob) Crow and Bart Reynolds. Grandchildren: Januari Fox, Jeff (Katie) Fox, Russell (Julie) Worman and Cheryl Worman. Step grandchildren: Rachel (Craig) Walsh, Holly (Mike) Nation, Jenna Crow, Jordan Crow and Caden Crow. Great grandchildren: Maya and Seth Leo, Carson and Cameron Fox. Step great grandchildren: Molly, Cort, Major and Brodie Walsh, Reese and Briggs Nation and Landon Greer. Also surviving him are his cousins Millicent Bridges, Kay Dalton, Carol Pazant and Richard Fletcher.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to National Breast Cancer Association.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
