Preston Brown

Preston was affectionally called “Buster” by his close friends and family, lovingly “Grandad” by his 5 grandkids and 7 great grandkids and “Daddy” by his 4 children. However, no matter what you called this Wonderful man, everyone loved this sweet, kind, generous, caring, gentle man! “There are few things of greater value than the presence of a good man. Grandad was a very good man”.
Buster was an only child but in truth he had 3 incredible mothers! Eunice “Granny” gave birth to him and was an Amazing Loving mother but her 2 sisters, Ruth Stephens “Aunt Hon” and Hallie Owens “Aunt Hallie”, were certainly a significant presence in his life as well. Neither Aunt Hon nor Hallie gave birth to children, but you would never have known that from the love that poured from every ounce of their being towards Buster. They absolutely adored Buster and thought he hung the moon! However, quite honestly, we all agreed he did! All 3 of these loving ladies were terrific cooks and Buster learned to prepare some of their delicious Southern dishes.
Grandad was definitely a caregiver. In later years Buster cared for Aunt Hon and Aunt Hallie, and without hesitation moved his father and uncle into his home to live with his family for numerous years. Buster gave them all such loving care and attention and even built additions to his home in order to accommodate their every need.
Buster joined the Army during WWll with the intention of translating German, but once he finished training, the war ended. He then began working as a medical lab tech in the Army. This peaked his interest and following his honorable discharge he worked in a lab and eventually bought and operated his own medical laboratories. Later he sold the labs and went back to college earning his B.S. Degree in Biology from University of North Texas and then his Masters in Business Administration while working full time in Houston and providing for his family of four. Following his graduation, he moved his family to Longview and became Longview Regional Hospital’s first lab director. In 1980, during his employment with the hospital, he was asked to go to Saudi Arabia to establish a lab at King Fahad Hospital which he and his team successfully accomplished! Buster returned with many stories and photos of him riding camels! Buster always loved an adventure!
Over the years, Buster loved and supported the Dallas Cowboys. In his later years he wore mostly Cowboy paraphernalia and you could hear him rooting from his room for his beloved Cowboy team.
Grandad never met a dessert he did not like but Snickers were his favorite! He was always slipping away, and we would find him munching on a sweet. At his granddaughter’s wedding he was caught red handed cutting the groom’s cake prior to the service. However, who could be upset with that sweet face and his response “I just wanted a piece of cake”. Later he got to have his cake and eat it too!
Buster loved to hunt, fish and ride horses. He took each of us on fishing and hunting trips and taught us all to ride and water ski. He had the patience of Job and was always encouraging us to succeed. The annual fishing trips to Arkansas were legendary! He would organize and take the guys in the family, plus several friends, trout fishing. The girls never got the details so I guess what happened in Arkansas stayed in Arkansas! However, they always had fun and caught fish!
Buster and his beloved wife Rosemary of 52 years, loved to travel and went on adventures literally all over the world and extensively in the U.S. A few years ago, when the fishing trips became too rigorous for him, 19 family members gathered for a fabulous Caribbean cruise. What fun we had, and the memories will last a lifetime!
Grandad loved his family more than anything and we all loved him and treasured the precious time spent with him. We are all grateful to have had the care and love of such a steadfastly kind, generous, positive role model. Grandad will always be cherished and remembered in our hearts!
We would like to thank the staff at Alpine House for their warmth, support, and loving care for Preston over the last 2 years.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents, Aunt Hon, Aunt Hallie, and wife Rosemary, “the love of his life”. Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses: Mike and Kathy Brown, Brenda Byrd, David and Beckie Brown, Laura and Larry Decker; Grandkids: Chris Szabo, Heather Evans and husband Wes, Chad Brown and wife Lauren, Ashley Wood and husband Peter and Tayelar Sheridan and wife Stormy; Great Grandchildren: Carter Evans, Haden Evans, Eli Evans, Kynlee Brown, Griffin Brown, Hudson Brown and Madilyn Szabo.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.