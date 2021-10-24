Priscilla Ann Davidson
GILMER — Ann Davidson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Ann was such an extraordinary blessing to all that knew her. She was an awesome mother, the sweetest grandmother and great-grandmother you could ever want! She was a fearless provider, an inspiring mentor and the best friend you could’ve ever been blessed with! Even though we know she is rejoicing in Heaven with her parents and brothers, Ann was loved by many and will be terribly missed. Ann is survived by her sister, Rhonda Lawson; her daughter, Nikki Moss; and husband, Merwin; her son, Mickey Wayne Davidson and his wife, Patricia and her daughter, Vikki Shipp; eight grandchildren, Britney Armas, Carley Moss, Lindsay Moss, Carrissa Hardage, husband Clint, Will Davidson, Cassia Davidson, Christian Davidson and Tanner Shipp; as well as her great-grandchildren Elijah, Lilly, Layton, Destin and Maddox; and three nieces Alicia Lawson, Shelley Johnson and Amy Shields. Ann was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lenton and Rosene Johnson; as well as two brothers, Leon Johnson and Alvin Johnson. Ann retired from First National Bank of Gilmer after 27 years of dedicated service to her community. A graveside service for Ann Davidson will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11 O’clock at Enon Cemetery, followed with lunch by the ladies at Enon Church. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
