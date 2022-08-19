Quentin Sexton
HUGHES SPRINGS — Quentin Sexton, 63, of Hughes Springs, was born August 3, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Stephen and Ramona Sapp Sexton. He passed away August 17, 2022 in his home. Quentin loved to fish, being with his kids and grandkids, and watching baseball. He worked as a Quality Manager for 40 years at Lone Star Steel. Quentin was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Sexton; sister, Stephanie Sexton Moore. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carla Sexton; mother, Ramona Sexton; children, Jessi Gonzalez and husband Joey of Hughes Springs, Texas, Brandi Harvey of Athens, Ohio; son, Clint Young of Avinger, Texas; grandchildren, Jaxon Woods, Jantzen Gonzalez, Jase Gonzalez, Taylor Harvey, Tarryn Harvey; best friend and fur buddy, Baxter; brothers, Shane Sexton of Ore City, Lamont Sexton of Diana. There will be a time of visitation 5:00 until 7:00 Saturday evening at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com

