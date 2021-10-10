Quint “Bubba” Ellis
HAWKINS — Private graveside services for Quint “Bubba” Ellis, 56, of Hawkins, Texas, will be held at Beech Creek Cemetery, Atlanta, Texas. The family will receive friends, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Quint was born September 21, 1965, in Pasadena, Texas to Wayne Wesley and Jan Carolyn McCombs Ellis and passed from this life October 6, 2021.
Quint worked for many years in the coal mining industry as a machinist and welder repairing and rebuilding draglines.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Becky Ellis-Snider; step-son, Josh Smiddy; mother, Jan Ellis; sister, Tracy Oller; and seven grandchildren.
Please visit Quint’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
