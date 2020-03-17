R.O. “Ocoho” Ward

Ocoho worked at Lone Star Steel for 17 years was a paint contractor for 45 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ben Spencer Ward and Bradley Scott Ward; daughter, Shelby Ward; sisters, Virginia Denton, Lana Smith, JoAnn McBride, Janice Davis; brothers, Kevin Scott Ward, Fred Ray Ward, David Ward, Randy Ward and Elwyn Ward; and grandson, Jaylen David Ward; and granddaughter, Keira Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Barry Jayson Ward and Brent Lee Ward; sister, Judy Ward White; and by his brothers, Herman Oscar Ward and Harold Ward.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ward, Fred Ward, David Ward, Randy Ward, Gene Davis, Ben Ward, Bradley Ward, Danny McBride and Jaylen Ward.
