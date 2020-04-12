Rafael Cardenas Jr.

He was husband, father, son and brother and will be greatly missed by his loving family. Rafael served in the US Army from December 19, 1972, till December 10, 1975, in the Signal Corp earning the rank of Sergeant. He worked at Texas Eastman Chemical for over 30 years. Rafael had a passion for music and enjoyed dancing. He will be remembered as a joyful soul. Who loved adventure and was very fearless. Rafael was very social and outgoing and loved to travel the world.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Irene M. Cardenas; his three children; mother; two sisters; and one brother. Rafael is preceded in death by his father and one sister.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. A family interment will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery with the US Army providing Military Honors.
Online condolence may be left at cammackfamily.com
