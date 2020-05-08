Raine Williams Thompson

Ranie was born on July 6th, 1958 to Donald Wayne of Betty Kitty Williams of Longview Texas. After retiring from Gregg County Sheriffs Department in 2007, Ranie spent her time living the peaceful lake life and spending time with her family and friends.
Ranie was predeceased in death by husband, James Thompson; mother, Betty Kitty Williams; father, Donald Wayne Williams; brother, Ethan Williams and brother, Wayne Williams. She is survived by sons, Danny Ray Bozarth Jr & wife Susan Bozarth and son, Bryant Bozarth; grandchildren, Blakley and Creeanne Bozarth; sister, Rebe Shaffer & husband Dan Shaffer; sister, Carrie Shinneman & husband Joe Shinneman.
