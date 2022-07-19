Ralette Shinneman
LONGVIEW — Ralette King Shinneman, the daughter of John “Raleigh” and Florence King, was born December 29, 1932, in Haynesville, LA, and joined our Savior on July 16, 2022. Ralette grew up in Homer, LA, where she met William “Bill” Shinneman who would become her husband for 67 years. After graduating high school in Homer in 1951, she attended Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, VA and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Ralette graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1955. She and Bill were married later that summer and moved to Houston, TX, where she taught third grade at Louisa May Alcott Elementary. In 1959, they moved to Longview, TX, where she met many lifetime friends through their Texas Eastman Supper Club, and she embraced her role as mother and wife. Ralette spent much of her life supporting her children’s activities, and also volunteered for several other organizations, including Good Shepherd Hospital Pink Ladies, Project Literacy, Longview Community Ministries, and Cares & Concerns Ministry at First Christian Church, where she and Bill were members of the Cornerstone Class. Her family and friends loved her chocolate sheet cake, Chex party mix, and spicy crackers, and Ralette enjoyed sharing samples with members of the service community. She was a long-time member of the Four Seasons Garden Club, an avid reader, and a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and country music. She loved attending musicals and traveling near and far with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Ralette is survived by her husband, Bill, brother John King (Deanna) of Homer, LA, daughter Julie (Matt) Every of Toledo, OH, and sons Joe (Carrie) Shinneman of Lindale, TX, and John (Sara) Shinneman of Frisco, TX, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, and many friends. She is now reunited with her parents, family, and friends who preceded her.
Services will be conducted by Rev. David Farmer at Rader Funeral Chapel at 10am on Wednesday, July 20th. Immediately following the service, the family will travel to Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA, where she will be interred beside her mother and father. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website (www.raderfh.com).
Should friends desire, memorials on Ralette’s behalf may be to Longview Community Ministries (www.longviewcommunityministries.org), the First Christian Church, Longview, TX (www.fcclongview.org), or a charity of your choice.
