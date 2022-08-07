Ralph Durwood Finley
LONGVIEW — Ralph Durwood Finley was born on April 27, 1928, in Luther, Texas, a small town founded by his grandfather. He was the only child of his parents, James Herman Finley and Gila Lee Lawrence Finley. He excelled in academics and graduated valedictorian of Coahoma High School. He also worked at the Big Spring Lumber Company where he met Red Stamps, who proved to be a lifelong friend and mentor.
Durwood graduated from Texas Technological College, now Texas Tech University, with a degree in Accounting. He also pursued graduate studies at Texas Christian University. While attending school at Tech he started to work at Forrest Lumber Company. He continued to work at Forrest and became CFO of Forrest and its many subsidiaries. He eventually bought the Wholesale Division of Forrest Lumber Company, Westway Supply, and oversaw operations until his retirement.
Durwood was a member of Grace Presbyterian of Lubbock for many years. He later attended Covenant Presbyterian in Lubbock. He was a Ruling Elder and served as church treasurer. His love of Texas Tech knew no limits. He was a loyal fan of Texas Tech football, basketball, and baseball. He often said, “Anybody can pick a winner it takes real character to grow one.” He also was appointed to serve on the Building Board of Appeals for the City of Lubbock. After his retirement he used his accounting skills at LIFE Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities
On a blind date he met the love of his life, Joyce Finley. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Joyce preceded him in death in 2020. Durwood is survived by his daughter, Terre Finley Dunn and her husband Clement Dunn, and his son, Jim Finley and his wife Leah Finley. He will also be loved and remembered by his grandchildren, Charlie Dunn, Mackenzie Dunn and her husband Brian Tetzlaff, Harper Finley and Hudson Finley.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Big Spring, Texas on Monday, August 8th at 10:30. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers who saw to our father’s every need, Pam Watson, Carla Jones and Judy Foster. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributing to a charity of your choice. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
