RALPH J. WEAVER
LAKEWAY — Ralph J. Weaver, 73, of Lakeway, Texas passed away on October 26, 2019 after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth McLendon and his father, R. J. Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Weaver of Lakeway, Texas, his daughter Tracey Weaver and two grandchildren of Lakeway, Texas, his son, Greg Weaver and fiancé Deanna Williams, of White Oak, Texas, his stepmother, Ada Weaver of Kemp, Texas and his brother, Bobby Weaver of Longview, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 2nd at Greggton United Methodist Church in Longview. Visitation with the family will be immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greggton United Methodist Church or The Lakeway Church.
