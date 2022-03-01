Ralph Norris Johnson
NEW LONDON — Visitation services for Mr. Ralph Johnson, 76, of New London will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore. Mr. Johnson passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Tyler.
Ralph was born on March 5, 1945, in Jennings, Louisiana to the late James Lester Johnson and Sue Lynn Richard. Ralph has lived in the east Texas area since 1948. Mr. Johnson owned and operated L&R Petroleum company in Kilgore for 25 years and later worked as a consultant for many years for numerous Oil and Gas companies. Ralph enjoyed playing golf and spending time on the lake fishing. He received great joy from spending time with his family and will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Johnson; sister, Nancy Spencer and two brothers, Ronnie Johnson and David Sanders.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Johnson of New London, Texas; daughter, Sherry Stewart and husband Danny of Liberty City; son, Robert Keith Johnson of New London; brothers, Lester Dale Johnson of Saginaw, Texas and Gene Johnson of New London; grandchildren, Johnathan Stewart, Whitney Johnson, Brandon Johnson and Corey Johnson; five great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members.
