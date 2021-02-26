Ralph Wade Arnold
Ralph Wade Arnold
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Ralph Wade Arnold will be held at the Winterfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:00am; burial will follow at 2:30pm at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Ralph passed away in the early evening of February 22, 2021 at his home in Longview, TX surrounded by his family.
Ralph is survived by his children Juanita Eads and husband Ricky, Carrie Lacy and husband Jim, and Charles Arnold and wife Alma; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Arnold and sister-in-law Linda Phillips. Ralph will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

