Ralph Wayne Allen, Jr.
GLADEWATER — Ralph (Wayne) Allen, Jr. transitioned from this earth on January 23rd due to complications from COVID. He was a great man of God, a loving husband, wonderful father, brother, and a friend to many. He was born in Pasadena, California and moved to Texas to attend SFA on a basketball scholarship. Wayne settled in East Texas and begin to make his mark within the community. He started a church, Solid Rock House of Praise of which he pastored for over 13 years. He was a faithful employee of CPS and had recently “retired” in order to pursue other endeavors. He was a “Big” man with an even bigger hear, often referred to as a “Gentle Giant”. His presence will definitely be missed.
He is survived by and leaves to cherish his memory, wife: Sherol Allen, sons: Kaylon Wayne Allen and Jaylon Marcus Allen, (Bonus Children) Ashley Bell and CJ Bell, Brother: Marcus Allen & wife, Darnell, niece: Merced Allen, and nephew: Mason Allen. In addition he leaves a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family, friends and church congregation.
Wayne is preceded in death by his Mother: Queen Ester Allen and Father: Ralph Wayne Allen, Sr.
A Memorial Service & Balloon release will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Gilmer High School Football Field. 308 N Bradford, Gilmer, TX 75644. Public is invited. Social distancing protocol will be enforced. In lieu of Flowers, memorial gift donations can be made at: www.solidrockhouseofpraise.org or www.SRHOP.com.
Please leave online condolences at https://solidrockhouseofpraise.com/
