Ramona Lyn “Mona” Morris

She courageously battled cancer for 17 years and finally succumbed to it peacefully, at home, with her husband of 31 years at her side.
Born to Louis and Nellie Buckalew Johnston, in Athens, Texas, on August 12, 1949.
She met and married, Roger Morris on January 19, 1991. Together they worked their butts off to complete her histology technician certification. She proceeded, with Stephen Spotts and one pathologist, to create a world-class, 250+employee, diagnostic laboratory, of which she was lab director, until her medical retirement in 2005.
She and Roger enjoyed family, good food and travel. Mexico, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Cruises, and “Drive-Abouts” were a few of the destinations.
Mona is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Nellie, her brother Tony and her precious daughter-in-law Claudia Hutchings.
She is survived by the love of HIS life, Roger, son Shane Miltner and wife Rachel, son Eric Hutchings, sister Louis Ann Roberts, step-daughters Shannon and Kelly and their families.
There will be a ‘Celebration of Life’ at the Church at Lake Cherokee on January 8th from 2-4PM.11968 FM 2011, Henderson, Tx 75652. It’s the intersection of FM 2011 and FM 1716 near Lake Cherokee.
Pot luck of finger foods if you wish, but not necessary. Please bring a fond memory to share.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Cancer or Myasthenia Gravisorganization, in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.