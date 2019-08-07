Randall Hancock

spotlight
Randall “Randy” L. Hancock, age 69 of Kilgore, passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 4, 2019 in McKinney. Randy was born in Gilmer on December 26, 1949, to the late Loyce Alton Hancock and Cullie Marie Bouknight Hancock. Randy committed his life to the service and protection of his community. He began his years of service working 5 years at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department followed by 28 years as a police officer, working his way up through the ranks to serve as captain with the Kilgore Police Department. He was a devoted member of the Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore. Randy enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling with Janice, watching the Texas Rangers in person or on TV, and watching the Dallas Cowboys together with his family. He leaves behind his devoted and beloved wife of 42 years, Janice Hancock of Kilgore; Daughters, Kerry Hancock of McKinney, Angie House and husband Marcus of Olive Branch, MS; son, Paul Hancock and wife Zanetta of McKinney; six grandchildren , Rebecca Reilly and husband Spencer, Chase House and wife Susan, Chandler House, Erica Hancock, Anita Hancock, Kyndall House; one great-grand child, Ella Rose House and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother; Phillip Hancock and wife Charlotte of Gilmer as well as his niece Kristy Bennett and great -niece Amber Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:30 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater. His funeral will follow at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater, Minister Chris Vidacovich officiating. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Gladewater with Paul Hancock, Marcus House, Chase House, Chandler House, Spencer Reilly, Bobby Lee Clawson serving as pallbearers.
