Randall Scott Snider
LONGVIEW — On Thursday December 9, 2021 Randall Scott Snider, age 66 of Longview, passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. Randy was preceded in death by his parents Father, Early Snider and Mother Nita. He is survived by his partner of 20 yrs. Marcela Camp, his daughter Amy Hamrick and grandson Kashtyn, son Michael and wife Sara of Arlington, Sister Vickie Ogilvie and husband Dean. “Favorite” niece Lena Breaux and Nephew Landon Ogilvie of , Colorado, Great niece Izzi Breaux, great-nephew Joseph Breaux , and great-nieces Madeline, Nannete, and Laurel Ogilvie of Colorado. Randy was born April 21, 1955 in Longview. Randy graduated from Longview High School and soon after joined the Marines. While in training he received the Medal for sharp shooter in his graduating class. During his service he became a sniper for the Marines. Randy was very proud to be a Marine. After his service to his country Randy went to work for Curtis McKinley Roofing and Sheet Metal where he was a shop foreman. He worked there for 25 years; enjoying the work he did. His plans after retirement were, to move to Alaska. Sadly, he didn’t make it but we know he is seeing it now. Special thanks to; Curtis McKinley and the McKinley family and also to Brian McCreary. Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1700 Blueridge Pkwy. Longview Tx.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Longview
- Business Beat: Seafood restaurant coming to Longview
- Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location
- Two men indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of woman in Kilgore
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty contest
- Henderson man charged with sexual assault in Gregg County
- Official: Person of interest in custody after "kill list" reported at Spring Hill High School
- Jack's Natural Foods planning new, larger store
- PHOTO GALLERY: 40 Under Forty winners
- Police: Teen arrested in Longview shooting that injured two during drug deal
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.