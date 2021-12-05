Randolph Owen Therneau
LONGVIEW — Randolph Owen Therneau, 93, of Longview, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Longview, Texas. Owen was born October 21, 1928 in Throckmorton, Texas to Bessie Mae and George Marshall Therneau. He was a loving husband to his wife Jean for 67 years.
Owen served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Korean war. He delivered mail for the US postal service for 30 years. Owen’s true passion was his creative pursuits from designing women’s hats in the ‘50s and ‘60s to collecting, restoring, and selling beautiful antiques. He was also an avid chef who enjoyed preparing wonderful meals for family and friends.
Owen is survived by his wife Jean, son Randy and wife Vicki, grand daughter Courtney, brothers David and Donald, sister Wanda Mae, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held Sunday December 12 at 1:30 PM at the Town Lake Village Clubhouse, 1220 Town Lake Drive, Longview, TX, 75601. A reception to follow the conclusion of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity or religious organization of your choice. An online guest book may be signed at raderfh.com
