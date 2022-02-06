Randy Wayne Hunt
DIANA — Randy Wayne Hunt, 66 of Diana was born October 18, 1955 in Whitewright, Texas to J. W. Hunt and Marie Smith. He passed away February 3, 2022 at his home. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Sassor. He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Hunt; son, Brandon and wife Michelle; granddaughters, Shayleigh and Emma. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
