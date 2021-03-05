Raquel A. Roach Dugger
LONGVIEW — Raquel A. Roach Greer Dugger passed away to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on February 9, 2021, at the age of 47.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Angel Roach and daughter, Amber Dugger.
She is survived by husband, Tyler Greer; two daughters, Tyra Greer and Tera Greer. She married her second husband, Joshua Dugger, and had three sons, Landyn, Daric, and J.J.; father-in-law, Ricky Dugger; aunt, Ramona Husband; uncle & aunt, Gippie and Judie Rangel; uncle & aunt, Tommy and Anita Gross; uncle and aunt, Rodney and Susie Hodges; uncle & aunt, Louis and Ruth Rangel.
She Studied Business Management at Kilgore College and also at IBC on-line. She was co-owner at T and R Puppy Farm and Rescue Org. Raquel was a stay-at-home mom. She helped Ramona take care of her mother when she became ill. She was a very loving and caring person. We will miss her much more than we could write on paper.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday March 6, 2021 at The Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview beginning at 12 p.m. followed by a committal service at Hallsville Cemetery.
