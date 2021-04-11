Ray “Cherokee” Tucker
LONGVIEW — Ray “Cherokee” Tucker was born on December 29, 1932 in Lindale, TX and passed away on April 8, 2021 in Longview, TX
He is survived by daughters, Sherry Renea Tucker of Longview, TX; 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Casey, Martin aka “Marty”, Danielle, Tom, Jessi, Kenny, Billy, Summer; 13 great-grandchildren, Trey, Kaylyn, Lathen, Bri, T.J., Star, Knova, Xaivia, Lalove, Kenny Jr., Lavada, Zyla, William Jr.
Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by, his wife of 62 years Geneva, his only son Anthony Ray Tucker, his great-grandson Waylon Brice Click, his parents, Charlie Warden & Christine Lee Gensen Tucker, his beloved sister, Jearl Lee Tucker Smith, Brother-in-law Joe C. Smith, sister Alice Viola Phillips Austin, Texas; other survivors/precedents include a host of extended family members.
Memorials may be made to: First Lutheran Church, Longview, Texas, or a charity of your choice. Please remember... le: Lutheran Social Services of Texas; St. Jude’s hospital/research; muscular dystrophy association; Shriner’s burn unit Galveston, Texas; Parkland burn unit Dallas, Texas, Breast Cancer/Cancer Awareness, M.D. Anderson Houston, Texas, The Cherokee Nation Talequah, Oklahoma, The American Veteran.
Pallbearers, Thomas Ray Mullins, Sr. Nacogdoches county, TX, Kenny Ray King, Sr. Upshur County, Texas, William Anthony Click, Sr. Hill Country, Texas, Michael Fred Smith Kilgore, Texas, Michael Chad Smith Warren City, Texas, David Heath Barnes Longview, Texas, Lathen Quade Mullins, Kenny Ray King, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Don Smith Los Padillas, New Mexico, Jerry Don Smith II Albuquerque, New Mexico, John William Smith Jefferson, Texas, John Kyle Smith Longview, Texas, Joseph “Joey” Clay Longview, Texas Travis Ray Phillips, Austin, Texas, Travis Joseph Phillips Austin, TX, Jason Craig Barnes Hollister, Missouri, Howard Stembridge Centerville, Tennessee, Clyde Jensen Albuquerque, New Mexico, Noah Essenmacher New Mexico
In memory of Johnny “Tinbender” McCarley, Joseph Clarence Smith, James Walter Brewster, Daniel Lee Vicars, The Red Springs, Texas cousins, James Arlin Tucker, George Davis Tucker, J.A. Elliot
A funeral service will take place on Monday April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Longview, Texas with a burial to follow at LaGrones Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will take place Sunday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
