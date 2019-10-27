Ray Dell “Coach” Smith

Ray, spent his youth in Oklahoma, California, and Texas. While living in Dallas in May 1949 he fell victim to polio. He spent the better part of three years recovering in Scottish Rite Hospital. He later went on to accomplish great things in the Art field and working with youth. In 1954 he moved to Arlington, Texas. While attending Arlington High School, he met his sweetheart and future wife, Lunita Jo Roberts. They were both 1956 graduates of that school.
He went to work for the Arlington Daily newspaper in August of 1956. He and Lunita (Nita) married December 6, 1956 and moved to Grand Prairie, Texas. After two years, they moved back to Arlington where both of their sons, Terry Ray and Craig were born. He went to work for Chance Vought Aircraft in 1958 and worked there until his retirement in April 1993 while working there he also designed homes and shopping centers for many builders in the Fort Worth Dallas area. Among these were the Woodland West homes and shopping centers, Homemaker Homes and Historymaker Homes in Arlington. There are also homes in the older part of Longview that he designed. He also did Art work, designing the animal cards inside the boxes of Kellogg cereal. In his spare time he coached Optimist football and baseball in Arlington before coaching in the West Texas Pee Wee Association, for a total of 19 years. He also coached basketball through the Boys Club. His Optimist baseball team, the Elks won the City Championship in 1971. His Optimist football team, the Crow-Dunn-Berry Cowboys went to the playoffs every year but never won the city championship. His Blue Devils team won championships every year he coached them except one. His basketball team the Little Sprockets went to State every year. In 1967 the Optimist Club presented him with the first sportsmanship award to a coach.
In 1968 he was nominated as Outstanding Young Man of Arlington. In later years he coached his grown and married sons, Terry and Craig in mens softball.In April 1992 he and Nita bought a lake home on Lake Cherokee in East Texas outside of Longview. In June 1999 they retired there full time. He quickly, with help from many, started to revamp the Cherokee Fishing Club. He served as president of 11 years while Nita served as secretary. They were very active in many clubs on the lake and also with their church, Centre Presbyterian. In 1989, Ray was diagnosed with Post Polio Syndrome which led to his demise. This was a total destruction of the muscles that were not destroyed with the onset of polio. Here again, he met the challenge head on with courage, grace, and dignity all the while trying to shield and prepare his family as he always did.
Ray was preceded in his death by his son, Terry Ray (2013) father, Randell Franklin Smith (1976) brother Ronald Jerry Smith (1976) father-in-law, Wayne Tomlin (1979) nephew Darrell Attkisson (1988) step-mother Jozelle (1992) cousin, Viola Dean Barnum (2003) step-father Clay Holderby (2004) sister
Sarah Stepan (2005) mother-in-law Juanita Tomlin (2006) mother Kathrine Holderby (2007) sister Beverly Attkisson (2010) brother-in-law Moe Attkisson (2015) brother-in-law Archie Williams (2019).
He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Nita of Lake Cherokee, son Craig and wife Marsha of Mansfield, daughter-in-law Dayna of Arlington, grandchildren Patricia Rene Chapman and husband Charle of Burleson, Megan Rae Ortega of Arlington, Dagan Reed also of Arlington. His great grandchildren Dalton Ray Smith, Teagan and Payton Ortega. His sister Carolyn Williams of Grand Prairie Tx, brothers Randy Smith and wife Debbie of Pearland, Roland Smith of Webster, Tx Mike Holderby and wife Connie of Burleson, Rick Holderby and wife Linda of Holly Lake Ranch, sister-in-law Pat Perry and husband Bill of Arlington Tx, cousins Shirley Morris and husband Bob of Dallas and Barbara Ann Edwards of Creswell OR, 8 nephews and 8 nieces.
Ray will forever be remembered and missed for his unconditional love, his great stories, and his willingness to help others. He is loved by so many. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, November 2, at Rader’s Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview. Their phone number is (903) 753-3373. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. followed by dinner at Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview, TX 75603. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
