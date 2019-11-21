Ray Everette Williams was born August 9, 1940 to Lewis and Opal Williams in Houston Texas.
He preached his first sermon in 1965 at Second Baptist Church in Deer Park, Texas.
Ray surrendered to the ministry and enrolled in Texas Baptist Institute in September of 1971. He built the Kirkland Auditorium, administrative offices and apartments on Longview Drive. He received his Master and Doctorate degrees from TBI as well as a Ministerial Endurance Honorary Doctorate for his 50 years of ministerial service.
He began his pastoral efforts in 1972 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise Texas, where he pastored until 1976. In April of 1976 Ray was called to pastor Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Longview, where he ministered faithfully for 43 years.
Ray had a passion for missions. He was a good friend and supporter of Roy and Regan Hawthorne in the Navajo Nation, a long-time supporter of Phil Gavila and the work in Guadalajara Mexico, now an organized church; Ricky Knight in Grand Prairie, Texas, also an organized church; Brother Abel Ovieda in Mission, Texas; David Garcia in Camargo, Mexico; Brother Danny Tijerena in McAllen, Texas; Brother Jose Poot in San Pedro, Mexico; Brother Francisco Martinez in Des Moines, Iowa; Brother John Melancon in Israel; Brother Singh in India.
Brother Ray has impacted and influenced many lives in his years of service for the Lord. Several young men have surrendered to the ministry under his teaching. One such is Ryan Carlisle, who only recently went to be with the Lord.
He worked for the Longview Independent School District for 20 years as a bus driver. He was an accomplished carpenter. He was an avid hunter; he loved hunting deer and elk. He spent Tuesdays with his best friend, Ray Brooks over a table at Hushpuppies in Henderson, ‘going fishin’.
Ray is preceded in death by his infant daughter Courtney, oldest son Rusty, youngest daughter Kathy, and his one and only love, Myra Joan, in February of this year. Daughter-in-law Lee Ann Pointer, great-grand-daughter Aniston Valle, and grandson-in-law Ryan Carlisle in June.
Ray is survived by his brother Roy Williams and wife Denise, his sisters Ybry Turner and Diane West, Tirrie Dobos, daughter Andrea Edwards and husband William Edwards, son Jon Williams. Grandchildren Bridget Carlisle, Holly Nicholson, Whitney Valle, Johnathan Williams, Will Edwards, Jake Edwards, Ben Edwards and many great-grand-children.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Unity Missionary Baptist Church at 484 Garrett Rd, Longview, 75603, designated for ‘Missions’.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.